The King: Eternal Monarch alum Woo Do Hwan shares FIRST selca since his military enlistment

The King: Eternal Monarch alum Woo Do Hwan enlisted for his compulsory military training in July. Months after his enlistment, the actor took to Instagram to share a selca.
Mumbai
Woo Do Hwan posts his first selca since military enlistmentThe King: Eternal Monarch alum Woo Do Hwan shares FIRST selca since his military enlistment
Look who has returned to Instagram! Woo Do Hwan surprised fans by sharing a selca on his Instagram today. The King: Eternal Monarch star hasn't been very active on the social media platform due to his military enlistment. The actor listed in July, just weeks after the SBS drama ended. Ahead of his enlistment, Lee Min Ho visited the actor to bid him farewell. While we've noticed Woo Do Hwan liking fellow South Korean actors' posts on the platform, he hasn't posted anything until today. 

The actor posted a selca which assured fans that he was doing well. However, Woo Do Hwan chose to cover himself up as much as possible. While a black mask covered half of his face, he also sported a cap and a hoodie over it. Going by the picture, it does seem like the temperatures are dropping fast and winter is coming! 

Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by 우도환 (@wdohwan) on

Woo Do Hwan's The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Yong Ji showered him with love. The actress, who is currently starring in Tale of the Nine-Tailed lead by Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum, liked the picture and wrote "Ah" in the comments section. Apart from the selca, Woo Do Hwan also commented on Lee Min Ho's recent Instagram post. The Pachinko actor shared a picture from his new movie log on the platform. Woo Do Hwan took to the comments section of the second movie log announcement post to write, "that's right" to which the actor replied, "zzzzzzzzzz." 

We hope there is a mini The King: Eternal Monarch reunion soon! 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho pouts, flashes contagious smile while enjoying Jonas Brothers' Only Human; Chats with Woo Do Hwan

Credits :Instagram

