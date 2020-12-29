The King: Eternal Monarch co stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun REVEAL what they hope to achieve before 2020 ends

During a recent segment, Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun confessed the personal wishes they're hoping to accomplish before 2020 ends. Read below to know what The King: Eternal Monarch co-stars had to disclose.

2020 blessed us with the monumental return of Lee Min-ho, post his mandatory military service, back to the world of dramas and that too as no less than a king. The King: Eternal Monarch proved yet again as to why the 33-year-old actor is such a revered Hallyu star. It also helped that alongside Min-ho's Emperor Lee Gon, we got a sassy performance from Kim Go-eun as Jung Tae-eul while her chemistry with the Boys Over Flowers star was nothing short of top-notch.

During a recent segment for The Swoon, the cast of The King: Eternal Monarch was asked the question: "Before 2020 ends, I'd like too..." "Everyone is going through a hard time right now. Many outdoor activities are restricted these days. There are many things we can't do even if we want to, so it makes me appreciate living an ordinary life more," Go-eun confessed while Min-ho showered love upon his fandom cutely named Minoz and revealed, "I'd like to see my fans from up close."

When Woo Do-hwan, who fans adored as Jo Young in The King: Eternal Monarch, was asked the same question, he confessed how he's done many projects without taking a break. Hence, the 28-year-old actor would like to have a good time with the cast and crew of The King: Eternal Monarch.

As for Jung Eun-chae, who played Prime Minister Goo Seo-ryung in The King: Eternal Monarch, the gorgeous actress hopes that everything will go back to normal and that everyone can stay healthy and be cheerful.

