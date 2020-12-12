The King: Eternal Monarch, Crash Landing on You or Start Up: Which was your favourite K drama of 2020? VOTE

2020 was blessed with many Korean dramas which stole our hearts but we want to know from Pinkvilla readers; Which K-drama of the year was your personal favourite? You can vote on the poll below.

While reality in 2020 hasn't been kind to us due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for K-drama lovers, there were options on a silver platter to binge-watch while on quarantine mode. For many, Korean dramas provided a comforting, warm blanket of distraction and welcomed us to the worlds unknown as well as relatable. We're extremely curious to know which drama, in particular, was your personal bias.

We start off with The King: Eternal Monarch, which marked the return project of Hallyu star Lee Min-ho, post his military service, along with Kim Go-eun. Besides the intriguing 'parallel worlds' storyline, it was the tantalising chemistry shared between Min-ho and Go-eun that attracted fans from all across the world. On the other hand, Kim Soo-hyun's return project post his military service, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, along with Seo Ye-ji had fans going gaga because of its complex storytelling and phenomenal performances by the main leads including Oh Jung-se.

Next up, we have the romance drama Crash Landing on You, which starred Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as star-crossed lovers. CLOY is already enjoying cult status thanks to Bin and Ye-jin's performance and chemistry with many deeming it as one of the best romantic dramas of all time. Park Seo-joon proved his acting mettle yet again in Itaewon Class, which was nothing short of a hard-hitting drama based on revenge and achieving your aspirations. Moreover, the rest of the cast, including Kim Da-mi and Ahn Bo-hyun, were applauded for their earnest performances as well.

Starring Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung and Jeon Mi-do, Hospital Playlist managed to win many hearts for its heartwarming story and endearing performances. With so much adoration for the show, Hospital Playlist Season 2 is already in the works. A more recent entry in the nominees is Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na starrer Start-Up. The relatable storyline about aspiring entrepreneurs really struck a chord with fans while the love triangle between Suzy, Joo-hyuk and Seon-ho was a major talking point of the drama.

Next up, we have The World of the Married, starring Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon and Han So-hee, which is currently the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. The scintillating 'extramarital love affair' storyline had millions tuning in to see how the drama will end. Finally, we have Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok starrer Record of Youth, which similar to Start-Up, was a slice of life take on relatable characters fighting for their dreams. The lead and supporting cast's performances were a highlight of the drama.

This begs the question; Which was your favourite K-drama of 2020? Vote on the Twitter poll below:

If your favourite 2020 K-drama didn't make it to the nominations, do let us know your preferred picks in the comments section along with why the particular drama was your personal bias this year.

