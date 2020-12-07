The King: Eternal Monarch, The Heirs or Personal Taste, Which Lee Min Ho show you should star in?

Ever wanted to star in a Lee Min Ho show? Take our quiz and know which of the three - The King: Eternal Monarch, The Heirs or Personal Taste - you should likely star in.

If you are a huge Lee Min Ho fan, you would have already imagined yourself playing the lead in the dramas he's starred in. From Legend of the Blue Sea, Boys Over Flowers and even City Hunters, we know we've imagined ourselves playing his female lead. So today, we decided to pick three of his numerous shows he's been a part of and let you take a personality quiz to find out which of the dramas would you fit perfectly in.

These dramas include The King: Eternal Monarch, The Heirs and Personal Taste. While we know Minoz already know what their results would mean. However, for the unversed, The King: Eternal Monarch is established in a fantasy world. For those who've received the SBS drama in their results, it means you fit perfectly in an abnormal world! For those who've received The Heirs, your love will take you to the US and back, and it won't be any less than an adventure.

Lastly, for those who've got Personal Taste, (lucky you!), you'd have Lee Min Ho turning into your best friend while you fall head over heels for him.

Share your results in the comments below!

