From The King: Eternal Monarch to Itaewon Class; K Dramas you need to watch for iconic fashion moments

We are looking back at the top 4 Korean dramas that elevated fashion for the rest of the world. Scroll down to see what made the list.

Korean dramas have really elevated style and fashion quotient for the whole world. While the show’s riveting storylines are enough to catch the attention of global audiences, there is much more to K dramas than brilliant plots. Korean dramas diligently weave unique storylines, rooted deeply in performances, culture, fashion, and every other quotient. Today, we are looking back at the top 4 K dramas that wowed us with their style.

Search: WWW: This 2019 drama revolves around 3 fierce and professional women in a competitive webtoons industry. Most of the looks from the show play on the characters personalities, exuding power, confidence and fierceness.

Her Private Life: K pop fans revelled in this 2019 drama which featured Sung Deok-mi (Park Min-young) as an art curator who is secretly a fan of K-Pop group but must keep it hidden to keep her sophisticated job. The character pulls off clean-cut pieces with modern touches and great elegance in the show.

The King: Eternal Monarch: There’s no better combination than royalty and fashion, taking place in 2 parallel worlds, the fashion we see here is the best of both worlds. From Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho’s) ornate and embroidered jackets as a royal to subtle overcoats and neutral sweaters.

Itaewon Class: Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi) shines bright as a manager of a restaurant owned by an ex-convict hoping to change his life around. While she loves her black neutrals in the show, she accentuates it with statement leather pieces and textured accessories.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLACKPINK fan from India reveals Jennie taught her an important life lesson

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×