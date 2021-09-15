‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ star Jung Eun Chae to join Bae Suzy in Coupang Play’s upcoming drama

According to several media reports on September 15th, Jung Eun Chae recently decided to appear in 'Second Anna' and is currently finalising her schedule. 'Second Anna' is a new work by director Lee Joo-young, who directed the 2017 movie 'Single Rider' starring Lee Byung-hun and Gong Hyo-jin. Originally prepared as a movie, the format was changed to an 8-part drama and released as an original work of Coupang Play.

This work depicts the story of a woman who tries to live the life of another person. The title role of Anna is played by Bae Suzy. Jung Eun Chae is going to play a woman who lives a perfect life from the time Bae Suzy was stolen. Jung Eun Chae's unique elegant and sophisticated atmosphere is also a character that is expected to have a high character synchronization rate. Last year's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' received favorable reviews for her fascinating visuals as a charming female prime minister, so attention is also focused on the new look that Jung Eun-chae will show through 'Second Anna'.

Bae Suzy is set to play the role of ‘Anna’ who lives her life with two different personalities as she suffers from Ripley’s Syndrome, which is a form of antisocial personality disorder, named after the famous fictional character Thomas Ripley. The series is set to start filming in the later months of 2021 once the rest of the cast is confirmed. She chose this series as she trusts the vision of the director and the script was extremely riveting and challenging. She is also set to star opposite Park Bo Gum in the Kim Tae Yong directed series ‘Wonderland’ but since the date has yet to be released, ‘Second Anna’ may be her official comeback.

Meanwhile, Coupang Play recently released 'SNL Korea' as an original entertainment show, and is in the midst of producing an 8-part original drama 'One Day' starring Kim Soo-hyun and Cha Seung-won as a drama launch. 'Second Anna' is expected to follow this.

ALSO READ: Bae Suzy in talks to make a comeback with Coupang Play’s new web series

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the cast choice? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.