The King Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun makes a generous donation in honour of Children's Day

Kim Go Eun donated 50 million KRW to Seoul National University Children's Hospital in conjunction with Children's Day. Read on to find out.

It is heartwarming to see Korean celebrities celebrate Children's Day in their own way. While actors like Park Seo Joon, Kim Seon Ho, Kim Woo Bin posted pictures from their childhood to mark the happy occasion of Children's Day, others are giving it back to society in their own philanthropic way. After Suzy's meaningful donation of 100 million KRW to the Happy Sharing Taekwondo Federation and BTS' J-Hope's donation of 100 million KRW to ChildFund Korea, a child development organization, Kim Go Eun has made a meaningful donation to honour Children's Day today!

Talented actress Kim Go Eun donated 50 million KRW to Seoul National University Children's Hospital in conjunction with Children's Day. Her generous donation will be used to support children and adolescents coming from low-income families who face difficulty in receiving treatment due to financial reasons. Kim Go Eun is deeply sympathetic towards the pain and hardships children go through and wants to help ease their pain. She also hopes that these children will feel better soon and can attend school on their own too.

Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun will be headlining the new drama adaptation of a popular webtoon titled Yumi’s Cells. It will tell the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi – from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. As of now Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi, and Park Ji Hyun have been confirmed to star in the show alongside Kim Go Eun. SHINee's Minho will be making a special appearance in the drama. He is going to play Woo Gi, Yumi’s one-sided crush! Not just that, GOT7’s Jinyoung is also in talks to play a character in the second season! With such a star-studded cast, we cannot for Yumi's Cells!

What is Yumi's Cells about? The drama is based on the superhit webtoon of the same name, with the story revolving around an employee called Yumi and the different cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings and actions.

