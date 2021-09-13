‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ star Kim Yong Ji reportedly cast as lead for upcoming suspense thriller drama

According to media reports on September 13, Kim Yong Ji will appear in the Netflix original series 'Finger', written by Han Ji-wan, directed by Jung Ji-woo. 'Finger' is a tracking thriller based on the world's 'hot' social discovery app. It is expected to present the ultimate suspense by unraveling the mysterious identity of the famous interior designer, the main character. Earlier, the news of Kim Young-kwang's appearance was reported and gathered popularity.

Among them, Kim Yong Ji is interested in joining 'Finger'. Kim Yong-ji has proven her solid acting skills in dramas 'Mr. Sunshine', 'The King: Eternal Monarch' and 'Tale of The Nine-Tailed'. In addition, Kim Yong Ji, who showed a strong presence with a unique dreamy atmosphere, stimulates curiosity about what he will show in 'Finger'. 'Finger' will be directed by Jung Ji-woo of the movies 'You-Yeol's Music Album', 'Silence', '4th Place' and 'Eun-kyo', and the script will be written by Han Ji-wan of the dramas 'Seonam Girls' High School Detectives' and 'Wanted'. Their combination adds to the expectations by foretelling the birth of a well-made drama with a high degree of perfection.

Kim Yong Ji is a versatile actress represented by BH Entertainment. She was born in Ansan-si, South Korea but later moved to Canada at a young age and lived there for three years. She graduated from the Seoul National University of Arts and made her debut in 2015 through commercials and beauty magazines. She appeared in a ‘Samsung Galaxy Gear S2’ commercial and worked for Dazed and American Apparel as a model. She even appeared in music videos such as Nam Taehyun's (South Club) ‘I Got The Blues,’ Block B's ‘Toy,’ and Crush's ‘Oasis.’ She made her official acting debut in the 2018 TV series ‘Mr. Sunshine’. She has even won awards for her modeling career at the K Model Awards (2016) for the CF Model Award and as an actress at the Asia Artist Awards (2018) for Focus Actor Award.

