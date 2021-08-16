‘The King of Pigs’ announces lineup; Kim Dong Wook, Chae Jung An & Kim Sung Gyu as leads

TVING has announced the lead cast of its upcoming drama titled ‘The King of Pigs’. It will follow the story of an animated drama film by director and screenwriter Yeon Sang Ho. ‘The King of Pigs’ is based on the real-life high school experiences of Yeon Sang Ho and will portray the harsh reality of high school bullying and violence in the country.

The thriller drama will bring forth the memories of three high school students who will revisit their past with heart-wrenching memories that highlight a series of murders. Their story begins 20 years in the past when the leads’ friend received a message. The three will meet again in their current life to discuss the mysterious murders.

The anticipation for this drama is increasing as the original animation film received critical acclaim for its amazing depiction of sensitive topics like school violence, bullying and more. Through his debut direction, Yeon Sang Ho received praise as it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. It also won 4 Busan International Film Festival Awards, making a name for itself.

The three actors, Kim Dong Wook, Kim Sung Gyu and Chae Jung An have each been loved by the people for their past roles. Kim Dong Wook is currently acting in ‘You Are My Spring’ and has previously done well in ‘Coffee Prince’, ‘The Guest’ and ‘Find Me in Your Memory’. Kim Sung Kyu is best known for his role in ‘Kingdom’ as well as the movie ‘The Outlaws’.

Chae Jung An acted in ‘Monthly Magazine Home’ which recently completed airing its last episode. Earlier she was seen in ‘Coffee Prince’, ‘Suits’, ‘Yongpal’ and more.

