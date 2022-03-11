‘King of Pigs’ Trailer Out: Kim Dong Wook, Kim Sung Kyu and Chae Jung An chase a unique suspect

The production team of 'King of Pigs' has released a trailer for episode 1 that shows the link between Hwang Kyung Min (Kim Dong Wook) and Jeong Jong Seok (Kim Seong Kyu) who are involved in a serial murder case, and Kang Jin Ah (Chae Jung An) who follows them.

The video, which started with Jeong Jong Seok and Kang Jin Ah investigating the messages left at the murder scene, creates tension with Hwang Kyung Min's precarious expression wandering in the rain. Kang Jin Ah, who was sceptical of the message at the scene of the incident, digs out the connection between the two, and as it is revealed that Hwang Kyung Min and Jeong Jong Seok dropped out and transferred to another school in the same year, the questions surrounding them grow.

Hwang Kyung Min, who is aiming for the next target, also heightens the sense of crisis. Hwang Kyung in The mysterious man who seems to be related to her trauma stimulates Hwang Kyung Min by saying, “There were so many fun memories of her back then.” Soon, Jong Jeong Seok and Kang Jin Ah run away after receiving a call from someone.

'King of Pigs', which stimulates curiosity through the first episode trailer announcing the start of the chase, is an original series based on the animated feature film of the same name directed by Yeon Sang Ho. It will be released exclusively on TV from March 18.

