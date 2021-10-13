The King’s Affection EP 1 & 2: 5 cinematic moments that kept us gripped to our seats

On October 12 and 13 KBS2TV released the first two episodes of ‘The King’s Affection’ and it was a rollercoaster of emotions- from feeling bad for the baby girl that was thrown away, to laughing at the twins discovering each other- the two episodes were a great introduction to the main character and their history. The premise of the whole drama is based during the Joseon dynasty.

The Crown Prince's consort gives birth to twins, the twins are considered an ominous sign, and the order is sent to kill the daughter. To save her, she is secretly sent out of the palace. A few years later, the twin son Lee Hwi dies due to an unfortunate accident. To hide her twin son's death, the mother brings back the daughter and raises her as Prince Lee Hwi. Lee Hwi eventually becomes a crown prince.

Fearing that her real identity will be revealed, Lee Hwi/ Seon Yeon (Park Eun Bin) is unable to have anyone close to her and hides her emotions from others, making biting remarks. Although she distances herself, she starts developing feelings for Jung Ji Woo, her teacher who comes from a noble family. Jung Ji Woo (Rowoon) is a teacher from the Crown Prince Sikangwon, a government office for the sole purpose of educating crown princes.

He is described as a handsome man who is bold, persevering, and tenacious, but also tends to take life as it comes and lives free from worldly concerns as an optimist who enjoys life. As the son of a government official in the Saheonbu (an investigative government office), his future seemed clearly set out for him. However, there was a reason that he chose to go his own path and leave the easy road behind.

Here are the five picturesque moments that truly captured the essence of the history as well as the chemistry of the main cast. A big warning that the following will have spoilers so reader’s discretion is advised.

Intense introduction scene

The series began with the Crown Princess giving birth to the two heirs of the kingdom without realising that one of the twins is a girl, which is considered an abomination as they cannot take the family name forward. The emotions felt by the mother upon giving away her daughter coupled with a sad background music, one can understand the pain and the effort it took to see her child be taken away from her.

Ji Woo and Da Mi’s childhood love story

Ji Woo and Da Mi’s tumultuous first meeting caused a fire in each other’s hearts. After meeting each other, they ended up liking each other. The innocent love shared between the two was very well portrayed by Choi Myung Bin (Da Mi) and Ko Woo Rim (Ji Woo). Choi Myung Bin also managed to portray the different emotions by Da Mi and Lee Hwi. Ji Woo’s soft personality compliments the strong personality owned by Da Mi can be seen when Ji Woo gives her a new name that compliments her personality and it’s Seon Yeon.

The death of Lee Hwi and Da Mi (Seon Yeon)’s double life

The days before, Lee Hwi demands Da Mi to switch places with him again because he wants to see his Master’s for the last time. Da Mi has no choice but to obey his order. But things do not go as they plan to be. Ji Woo’s father has been targeting Da Mi and he has mistaken Lee Hwi as his target since he dresses like her. He kills Lee Hwi instead. The Crown Princess breaks down after knowing that her son, Lee Hwi, is the one who dies instead. To protect her only child left, she asks Dam-i to keep her identity as Prince Lee Hwi for the rest of her life.

The death of Crown Princess

The Crown Princess comforts her devastated child who blames herself after the death of Lee Hwi and Yi Wool, a lowly court maid. After the mother and daughter finally reunite under the full moon, she must accept the reality that the Crown Princess is lying on her deathbed. She reminds Da Mi (Seon Yeon) that she’s very special. The whole palace mourns over the death of the Crown Princess and marks the official birth of Prince Lee Hwi.

The adventurous introduction to the adult Ji Woo and Lee Hwi/Seon Yeon

The ten year leap brought us to the current times of adults Ji Woo (Rowoon) and Seon Yeon/ Lee Hwi (Park Eun Bin) and their introductions were extremely cinematic and we are here for it! Our elegant yet arrogant prince Lee Hwi is seen preparing herself for her charming transformation. From the beauty of a princess to the handsome and charming prince in a blink of an eye. Known for her hot temper, the court maids always cower in fear and try their best to follow the rules. Meanwhile, our Ji Woo mysteriously transforms into one of the smartest physicians in town. From saving the Ming’s vice prime minister to opening his very own clinic near the forest who is known for his hand to cure. He lives a free life avoiding the palace dream that has been guaranteed through his noble family.

With fierce and stormy introductory episodes, we cannot wait to see the chemistry shared between Rowoon and Park Eun Bin! Tune in every Monday-Tuesday for new episodes of ‘The King’s Affection’

ALSO READ: EXO’s D.O. and Kim Hee Ae finished the principal filming of the awaited sci fi movie ‘The Moon’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the first two episodes? Let us know in the comments below.