The King’s Affection Ep 11 & 12: 5 moments that completely changed the course of the series

The Crown Prince's wife gave birth to twins, but twins were considered an ominous sign. The twin daughter was supposed to be killed, but her mother begged to save her life. Secretly, the twin daughter is sent out of the palace. A few years later, the twin son Lee Hwi is killed. The Crown Prince's wife hides her twin son's death and brings her twin daughter back to the palace and raises her as Prince Lee Hwi (Park Eun Bin). Lee Hwi eventually becomes a crown prince, but she is afraid her real identity will be revealed. She hides her emotions from others and she makes biting remarks. Jung Ji Eun (Rowoon) is Lee Hwi’s teacher. Jung Ji Eun comes from a noble family. He is handsome, smart and an optimist who enjoys life. Crown Prince Lee Hwi develops feelings for Jung Ji Eun.

Chang Woon and Lee Hwi’s confrontation

After a conversation with Princess So Eun, there’s a mysterious scream from the backyard. So-Eun rushes to check and that’s when the tragedy occurs. Jan I, So Eun’s court maid and closest friend, was found dead covered with blood. Realising the person behind the brutal muder, Lee Hwi confronted Chang Woon but he didn’t budge. Hyun goes out on the secret mission alongside Lee Hwi. He confronts Chang Woon about the death of Jan-i while drinking with his uncle. Chang Woon admits he kills the girl because anger swept over him due to Lee Hwi’s authoritativeness that provokes him. After discovering the evidence, Lee Hwi refuses to back down from the fight. Chang Woon defends himself that it’s just a slave’s life and Lee Hwi’s life is worth more as a royal family member. She fires back at him by revealing all the times Chang-Woon tried to harm her life. Lee Hwi once again puts her sword on his throat, but this time, she goes for real after his word regarding the low life provokes him. Lee Hwi insists on bowing down at Jan I’s grave and apologizes if he wants her to spare his life. Chang-Woon arousingly does what she asks and begs for forgiveness at the slave’s grave which later causes a big, big problem within the royal relatives.

Lee Hwi’s dethronement and Hyun’s confession

After Chang Woon committed suicide, the royal court was roaring at Lee Hwi’s decision and demanded that he’d be dethroned. Hyun comes to visit Lee Hwi to make a shocking confession. Yes, Hyun confesses how he knows everything about her identity. He regards Lee Hwi’s eyes and gazes are deep, and that’s when he understands that it is not the same Lee Hwi he grew up with. He sees all of her suffering: From practicing how to shoot an arrow or each time she has to fall from the horse but head again. Witnessing all of that, he vows to protect her ever since they first encounter each other, at the age of 14. Other than confession, Hyun comes to bring a warning, also a great comfort. He reassures her to go and leave the Palace by giving her the red shoes. He suggests she leave by boat, the ones that can use you anywhere.

Jung Ji Eun and Lee Hwi’s reunion

After hearing the news, Jung Ji Eun rushes to meet Lee Hwi and the reunion was emotional and romantic. The two of them see each other eye to eye as the memories of their first encounter to their last goodbye unfold. Lee Hwi gives off a heartbreaking smile which he returns with a hug. An emotional one. “I was wrong. I’ll never leave you alone again. Never.” says Ji Eun. Lee Hwi asks him to leave due to the complicated situation but Ji-Woon adamantly wants to stay by her side. “I will protect you, Your Royal Highness,” declares Jung Ji Eun as his finger slowly touches the fragile Lee Hwi who is on the verge of breaking down. The next thing we know the two share a kiss full of longing. After the arousing moment, the two sit down by the secret building. Jung Ji Eun asked Lee Hwi to come with him to Onyang. He’s wanting to spend the rest of his life with her.

Lee Hwi and King Hyejong’s emotional goodbye

Lee Hwi read the letter that his father wrote for her. It is one of the most heartfelt moments that truly shows his father’s affection towards Lee Hwi as his daughter. By the time she’s reading the letter, the Palace is ready for an uproar. He gives a woman’s dress for her to wear. A beautiful one. “You were the Crown Prince of Joseon and you were my only daughter. I just want you to live,” writes His Majesty. The sentences not only break Lee Hwi’s heart but also ours.

Lee Hwi’s confession to Jung Ji Eun

Lee Hwi gets injured while on the run with Jung Ji Eun and this scene changes the course of the story. Jung Ji Eun successfully escorts Lee Hwi to the safe place deep into the woods but her wound starts to give an infection effect which causes Lee Hwi to have a high fever. Jung Ji Eun tries to find some herbs to treat her wounds but Lee Hwi asks him to stay by his side. She asks whether or not he is curious about the thing she is about to tell him but he’s too worried about her wounds to think straight. Afraid things will get worse, Jung Ji Eun offers to treat her wounds which require opening her clothes. Lee Hwi refuses his hand and tells that she’ll do it herself right in front of his salad. Hesitation and fear are illuminating in her eyes as she slowly opens her upper clothes so that he can treat her. And later, Jung Ji Eun’s got into a culture shock after knowing that all this time, his frustration means nothing since Lee Hwi is a woman after all. “This is my secret,” says Lee Hwi.

With such a cliffhanger, we are completely hooked on and waiting for the next two episodes.

