The King’s Affection Ep 15 & 16: 5 moments that took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride

As the gripping series nears its end, the plot further thickens and complicates itself and on the other hand, Lee Hwi and Jung Ji Eun’s love story blossoms even more! The two episodes definitely took us on an emotional rollercoaster ride and here are some of the moments that truly took our breath away!

Jung Ji Eun and Lee Hwi’s budding romance

After the emotional kiss in the previous episode, Jung Ji Eun and Lee Hwi try to process the moment as they go about doing their daily tasks. They were smiling ear to ear and poor Hong Eunuch was trapped in the blooming relationship. It was a breath of fresh air to see them happy and in love finally as compared to the previous episodes, where they both were heart broken.

Lee Hwi’s plan to throw off Lord Sangheon

Lee Hwi brings back her late father’s trusted man, Master Yeong San with a secret message and while the latter said that he never wanted to be a part of the royal politics and that impressed Lee Hwi. Master Yeong San starts with an investigation by the Minister of Taxation about the missing rice that was meant to be delivered to the soldier in Hamgil provinces which stack with his sheds. Afraid to lose his head, the Minister revealed that all he did was to aid Lord Sangheon. Jung Ji Eun kept himself busy to protect Lee Hwi as a Royal Scribes by secretly writing the appeal to the kings about the Minister of Taxation corruption and impeachment. The appeals are being spread all over the Palace which triggered Lord Sangheon even more.

Queen No Ha Kyung’s adorable habits

The Queen was hurt by Lee Hwi’s actions but chalked it up as worries from being a King and does everything in her power to make him happy- even talking to Jung Ji Eun and Hyun and finding out everything that can make her happy. The scene where she carries a literal bush of flowers and peaches for Lee Hwi was too hilarious.

Jung Ji Eun and Lee Hwi’s jealousy

In one scene, Lee Hwi was found sleeping under the tree in the middle of the day. Then Jung Ji Eun saw her and fell in love with her all over again. Soon, he realised that the Queen was coming his way and went into hiding. Watching them together as the Queen admired Lee Hwi and they shared a moment, made Rowoon feel extremely jealous to the point of acting like a petulant child in front of Lee Hwi, which she enjoyed to a great extent. But Lee Hwi also feels the green monster creep behind her when Master Yeong San’s daughter, Shin So Eun comes along with the Queen and Jung Ji Eun ends up having tea with them. Lee Hwi is livid at this impromptu meeting and we love this little back and forth.

Shocking cliffhanger

Lee Hwi once again loses one of her most trusted people. Her fatherly figure and the person who always comes to protect her. It’s the price she has to pay and the consequences in exchange for her identity. She stays at the burial place where Ji Woon accompanies her. The tension arises after Lee Hwi’s uncle, Chang Woon and his people come to attack Lee Hwi to reveal her identity. Ji Woon and Lee Hwi go into fighting mode where Lee Hwi manages to reveal Chang Woon’s face. She is bewildered knowing that her uncle is behind the sudden attack. Chang Woon uses the opportunity to rip her clothes. Ji Woon quickly covers Lee Hwi as Chang Woon is ready to slash him with his swords. The end, however, was even more shocking as Seok Jo comes to rescue Jung Ji Eun and Lee Hwi.

The two episodes were such a rollercoaster that we have no choice but to wait for episode 17 and 18!

What do you think of the episodes? Let us know in the comments below.