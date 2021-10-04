The King’s Affection New Teaser OUT: Watch the palace romance between the Ice Prince and the tutor

Lee Hwi, the princess who must be forgotten. Lee Hwi, who is also the Crown Prince now. The story of the girl who must shoulder the responsibility of her deceased brother unfurls in another interesting teaser for ‘The King’s Affection’.

Infamously known as the ‘Ice Prince’, for ordering his palace help to stay at least five steps away from him, Lee Hwi has a tough time coming to terms with his new life as a disguised Prince. His wrath on every servant is apparent, Lee Hwi has also become the talk of the town.

Thinking about the past when the King’s orders of no twins got him almost killed. Lee Hwi was saved, only to be revived as the Crown Prince. A pro archer, Lee Hwi’s real face is revealed as his, or should we say her, hair comes tousling down.

In comes the man who saved one of the vice ministers of the palace with his quick wit, the one, the only, attractive Jung Ji Woon (played by SF9’s Rowoon) who has been appointed as the new Royal Tutor. Having to conceal her real identity, Park Eun Bin must stay as the Prince. But fate has different plans for the two, who often end up in each other’s arms wondering about their past connection.

Memang kuat cinta mereka, tapi bolehkah mereka simpan rahsia mereka? Park Eun-bin dan Rowoon membintangi The King’s Affection, akan ditayangkan di Netflix, Oktober 11 pic.twitter.com/RDdrml3RvA — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) October 4, 2021

‘The King’s Affection’ will air its first episode on October 11 at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST).

