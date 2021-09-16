The King’s Affection: Park Eun Bin, SF9’s Rowoon’s loving gaze; Stills for VICTON’s Byungchan & more released

Upcoming KBS drama ‘The Kings Affection’ has a star cast gearing up for the premiere. With the leads, Park Eun Bin and SF9’s Rowoon marshalling a beautiful love story, the supporting characters are no less the charms. VICTON’s Byungchan, DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon, Nam Yoon Su as well as Bae Yoon Kyung will take on various interesting roles for the drama.

The official poster shows Park Eun Bin as her original self in a glamorous hanbok as she seems enchanted by SF9’s Rowoon in an embrace enhanced by Lee Hwi’s (played by Park Eun Bin) hand on his jaw. Jung Ji Woon (played by Rowoon) can be seen covering her with a royal blue robe as they stare into each others’ eyes.

KBS also released the character stills for the other actors in their residential characters who will bring a refreshing side to the drama. VICTON’s Byungchan is said to play the role of Kim Ga On, a reliable bodyguard for Lee Hwi who is respected in the palace. He will be showing a mysterious vibe with a subdued nature and enviable physique.

Nam Yoon Su will act as Lee Hyun, a calm and intelligent royal member. His considerate heart will be locked away from others. DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon will be No Ha Kyung, the youngest daughter of her family, an innocent and pure girl who has received lots of love from her father. Bae Yoon Kyung will challenge the role of Shin So Eun, a quick-witted rich girl who knows how to turn any situation to her advantage.

‘The King’s Affection’ will air its first episode on October 11 at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST).

