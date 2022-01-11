‘The King’s Affection’ star Jung Chaeyeon to join BTOB’s Sungjae in MBC’s new drama ‘The Golden Spoon’?

As a result of many media reports on January 11th, Jung Chaeyeon may lead the MBC drama 'The Golden Spoon' alongside BTOB's Yook Sungjae. 'The Golden Spoon', based on the popular webtoon of the same name, is the story of a child born in a poor family who accidentally got a gold spoon and changed his fate with a friend who was born in a wealthy family and became the person he always wanted to be

Writers Yoon Eun Kyung and Kim Eun Hee, who created Hallyu dramas such as 'Winter Sonata', 'Sweet 18' and 'The Prime Minister and I', will write the script, and Producer Song Hyun Wook, who directed 'Love Story' and 'Undercover', will direct, making it one of MBC's most anticipated dramas in 2022.

Jung Chaeyeon, who made her debut as DIA in 2015, made a mark on viewers with her innocent face and stable acting skills in her first TV drama, 'Drinking Solo’.

Since then, she has emerged as a popular actor by showing her growth through 'Reunited World' and Netflix's 'Because It's My First First Love'. She challenged her first historical drama through the recently ended KBS 2TV drama 'The King’s Affection', and was praised for playing the role of Queen Noh Ha Kyung, blending into a wide range of emotional performances from the klutzy girl to the emotional queen who craved attention from her husband.

