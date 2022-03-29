‘The King’s Affection’ star Nam Yoon Su joins Kim Sejeong in SBS’ new drama ‘Today’s Webtoon’

Nam Yoon Su has confirmed his appearance as the main character in SBS's new drama 'Today's Webtoon' alongside Kim Sejeong, which is scheduled to air in the second half of 2022. The story is about a woman who struggles together with her coworkers to mature into a true webtoon editor after joining the webtoon editorial department.

On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong), who enters the webtoon editorial department after beating all odds. She has a large appetite, a great sense of smell, and cauliflower ears typical of a fighter as a former standing member for the judo national team. On Ma Eum had to quit her athletic career when an unfortunate accident during a match tore her ankle ligament, but she begins to dream anew when she coincidentally delivers food to the webtoon editorial department.

In the drama, Nam Yoon Su takes on the role of 'Goo Jun Yeong', who will portray his character who puts all his heart and sincerity into everything he does.

Nam Yoon Su recently appeared in the role of 'Lee Hyun', who has a warm and soft charm through the KBS 2TV drama 'The King’s Affection’. In addition, through previous works such as ‘Extracurricular’', 'Monster', and 'Birthcare Centre', he showed a new image each time, and through this SBS new drama 'Today's Webtoon', he will portray the editorial staff with a new charm.

In addition, Nam Yoon Su recently appeared on tvN's entertainment program 'Sixth Sense Season 3' and melted Yoo Jae Suk's heart with his flowery smile and unusual words, adding to the fun of the program.

Meanwhile, Nam Yoon Su is currently filming Kakao TV's mid-form drama 'The Borrowed Body'.

