King the Land achieves personal best ratings with episode 8; See You in My 19th Life witnesses fall

King the Land and See You in My 19th Life have been the prime interests of K-drama fans for about a month now, and with good reason. Both shows have been linked to the classic romance dramas from a few years ago which continue to stay in the minds of viewers for their engaging stories. Here’s what the audience thought of the episodes this week.

King the Land

With an ever growing interest and the recently denied dating rumors between the leads, YoonA and Junho, King the Land has been on everyone’s radar for quite a while now. Last week it seemed that the show might dip with a possible aftermath of the denied relationship rumors but Cheon Sarang and Goo Won are back at it. The two have sizzling chemistry which burned brighter than ever this week, landing a successful turnover for the show. The 7th episode, experiencing an aftereffect of the dip saw 10.6 per cent nationwide ratings alongside 11.4 per cent Seoul region viewership. However, it was the anticipatory release of episode 8, enhanced by the cheering audiences for the awaited kissing scene, that saw King the Land achieve its personal best. With 12.3 per cent across South Korea and 13.4 in the Seoul area, the show seemed to be back in the good books of the viewers.

See You in My 19th Life

Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun’s fantasy love story is growing stronger on screen but seems to be lulling to a constant or near-same reception with every episode. The 7th one titled ‘The Ones Who Share Each Others' Joy and Sorrow’ reached a rating of 4.1 per cent, marking its lowest nationwide numbers so far. The viewership was better in Seoul, rounding up to a 5 per cent. Things looked better across the country on the next day with 4.4 per cent ratings, but the same was not reciprocated in the capital with the viewership coming up to 4.7 per cent. However, as the romance builds up on the show, it is expected that more viewers will find a home in the program.

