King the Land achieves personal best viewership, See You in My 19th Life ratings dip over weekend

King the Land and See You in My 19th Life are two of the most watched K-dramas at the moment. With same premiere dates, the competition between the two shows has been undeniably fierce. And with the third week turning over, the general public interest has become pretty visible among K-drama fans.

King the Land Ep 5-6 viewership ratings

Released on July 1 and July 2, the third week of the YoonA and Junho starrer has been bigger than ever. While the show has been on a constant rise ever since its premiere on June 17. After breaking into 10 per cent ratings the last week in the Seoul area, the show jumped big spots to take down 12 per cent average in both nationwide and capital numbers. In fact, the whole of South Korea’s ratings went from 9.672 per cent on July 1 for the 5th episode to an updated 3 per cent reaching 12.017 per cent for the 6th part released on July 2.

Meanwhile, the leads of the show Im Yoona and Lee Jun Ho were involved in dating rumors that stated the two have been in a relationship even before the filming of the show began. However, soon after the news hit the internet on Monday, the two stars’ agencies checked with the actors and swiftly denied the dating news. It’s left to be seen how this affects the interest in the show. We expect a favorable response.

See You in My 19th Ep 5-6 viewership ratings

Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun lead the fantasy romantic storyline as Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha, the woman who remembers all her past 18 lives and the man who feels a strange connection to this lady who asks him out the first time they meet as adults. The show has been going through a series of controversies and mixed reactions from the viewers. Subsequently, the interest seems to have reduced as compared to the last week. With the Seoul ratings hitting a personal low at 4.7 per cent for the 5th episode and slightly rising for the latest one, the nationwide perception seems to be holding on.

