King the Land and Dr. Romantic 3 among topmost buzzworthy dramas again; Cast goes viral on social media
JTBC’s King the Land and SBS' Dr. Romantic 3 maintained the top spots for most buzzworthy dramas and cast members till the last week of June. Stay tuned for more details!
Dr. Romantic 3 reigns supreme on Number 1 for the final week of June
King the Land took the Number 2 spot in its first week on air
Dr. Romantic 3 of SBS dominated the charts on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of dramas. It stayed No.1 and managed to generate a lot of buzz among K-drama lovers. The company regulates each week's rankings after collecting data from several blog posts, news articles, social media, videos, and online communities about the dramas that are either currently airing or are scheduled to air soon.
Dr. Romantic 3 cast claims spots for the most trending actors
It is not only the drama that created a lot of buzz among the fans but the cast members also found their feet on the top 10 list of the most sensational stars for the last week of June. Ahn Hyo Seop acclaimed the No.5 spot, while Yoo Yeon Seok completed at No.6 and Han Suk Kyu grabbed the No.9 spot.
King the Land seized a position
The new romantic comedy-drama King The Land took hold of the No. 2 position on the drama lists in its first week of air. Meanwhile, 2 PM's Lee Junho and Girls Generation's Yoona swept the No.1 and No. 2 spots on actor rankings respectively.
Other Trending Dramas Of June Final Week
With engrossing plots and exquisite cast, there are other noteworthy drams and actors. This includes, See You In My 19th Life tv’s new romantic drama finished No. 3 on the drama list, and the protagonists Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun made their way to the actor rankings list claiming No.7 and No. 8 spots respectively. My Perfect Stranger, the time travel drama of KBS 2TV climbed to No.4 on the drama list for June's final week. Kim Dong Wook managed to rise to No. 10 on the actor's list. Not only that, but Kim Dong Wook also claimed the Number 4 spot on the actor's list for his other drama Delightfully Deceitful. The drama ranked No.5 on the drama list and Chun Woo Hee rose to No.3 on the actor's list.
