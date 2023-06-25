King the Land and Revenant see rise in ratings; See You in My 19th Life follows

With the release of new gripping Weekend dramas, we see Revenant starring Kim Tae Ri, and King the Land starring YoonA and Lee Jun Ho getting the highest ratings. See You in My 19th Life starring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun also captivated the viewers and received 3rd highest ratings.

Revenant and King the Land

Revenant starring Kim Tae Ri received double-digit ratings for the second episode, following the report of Neilsen Korea. Revenant is a mysterious story of a woman possessed by a devil and a man who knows the identity of the devil, to help her solve murder cases taking place around her. The SBS K-drama Revenant scored an average nationwide rating of 10 percent with its thriller storyline. YoonA and Lee Jun Ho's King the Land simultaneously airs with Revenant also received a high score of rating 9.1 percent for episode three. The ratings of King the Land have risen since the last episode.

See You in My 19th Life and Durrian's Affair

The third episode, See You in My 19th Life starring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun received nationwide ratings at 4.9 percent, rising since the last episode. Shin Hye Sun plays the role of Bang Ji Eum who has been reincarnated for 1000 years. Bang Ji Eum has memories from her past lives, she decides to meet the man she is in love with in her 19th life. Durrian's Affair, which is TV Chosun's new drama airs at a similar time slot of See You in My 19th Life scored 4.0 percent starring Park Joo Mi as Du Ri An.

Numbers and The Real Has Come!

Kim Myung Soo's new MBC drama Numbers scored an average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent on its second episode which airs alongside SBS' Revenant. KBS 2TV’s The Real Has Come! stays strong with the highest rating score 18.1 percent. Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee's The Real Has Come is a romantic comedy K-drama which started airing on March 25, aiming at airing 50 episodes.

