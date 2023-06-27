King the Land and See You in My 19th Life achieve personal bests for 4th episodes, continue ratings battle

Popular K-dramas King the Land and See You in My 19th Life have become fan favorites and there’s nothing that can deny their charm. As more episodes air, the shows keep climbing the ladder of fame with heightening ratings. Here’s how the latest episodes fared with the audience.

King the Land latest episode ratings

The YoonA, Junho starrer received mixed reviews at first however, the rom-com storyline as well as the visuals of the set have been receiving a lot of attention from avid K-drama fans who have praised the set-up and presented an interest in the progressing story saying that it reminds them of old-school shows. Following the airing of the fourth King the Land episode, the K-drama is said to have recorded an average nationwide rating of 9.6 per cent, achieving its highest for the region so far. On the other hand, it also dipped to 10 per cent average ratings for the Seoul metropolitan region, reducing slightly as compared to the last week.

See You in My 19th Life fourth episode

Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun’s story is connected to their pasts and brings them together in the modern world. While the lead actress’ acting is being brought under scrutiny, the Yumi’s Cells star is being praised for his role. As the interest in the show continues to fluctuate, so do the ratings. See You in My 19th Life successfully managed to cross the 5 per cent mark as its nationwide average by achieving 5.7 percent ratings following the airing of the fourth episode over the weekend. On the other hand, it also grabbed the highest ratings so far in the Seoul region by achieving 6.2 per cent.

Other shows like TV Chosun’s Durian’s Affair (or Mrs. Durian), KBS 2TV’s The Real Has Come!, SBS’ Revenant, and MBC TV’s Numbers, have all been fighting strong with their ratings. See You in My 19th Life as well as King the Land are yet to air on Netflix India with the former premiering as a Hindi dub this week and the latter a couple of weeks later.

