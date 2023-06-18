King the Land and See You in My 19th Life begin the ratings battle with impressive premiere viewerships

Highly anticipated K-dramas, King the Land and See You in My 19th Life, began their run on June 17, and with the global interest in the romance storylines as well as the star cast, it seems that another extremely interesting battle of ratings has also begun. Here’s how the shows fared following the airing of their first episodes each.

See You in My 19th Life

Shin Hye Sun was returning with a lot of fanfare about her next fantasy role and this time, versatile actor Ahn Bo Hyun was paired opposite her in the compelling storyline about past lives, childhood trauma, and romance. As Ban Ji Eum, who remembers all her past lives, meets Moon Seo Ha, her dear one from her last life, and asks to date him, a series of confusing events breakthrough. Similarly, the ratings reflected the interest in the set-up by raking in 4.9 per cent Seoul ratings which peaked at 6 per cent, and 4.3 per cent nationwide ratings which peaked at 5.3 per cent. Initial review of the show seems positive so far but a long runtime may work negatively for the program as it goes on. We await the audience’s opinion.

King the Land

With Im Yoona (or Girls’ Generation’s YoonA) and Lee Junho (or 2PM’s Junho) as the leads, this Korean show was already presenting a promising lineup of the cast. The duo’s previous collaboration performance which previewed their sizzling chemistry as well as their undenoable visuals was in for a good run. The anticipation was in place with the show locking in 5.3 per cent Seoul ratings and 5.1 percent nationwide viewership. However, right with the premiere, the show received mixed reviews despite a tried and tested concept in place. A good, strong start, but it remains to be seen how the tide changes for the hotelier- chaebol heir rom-com.

Both the shows have interesting storylines however each possesses a few drawbacks- possibly dragging setup for See You in My 19th Life and old-school writing for King the Land- which may fluctuate the ratings massively in the coming days.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gyeongseong Creature, Doona!, Sweet Home 2, D.P. 2, and more; First previews of upcoming Netflix shows OUT