King the Land and See You in My 19th Life ratings dip; Former continues to be most watched on weekends

YoonA and Lee Junho starrer, King the Land, and See You in My 19th Life led by Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun, have both been doing pretty well across the board. While the former has crossed an impressive 12 per cent rating across the nation and in the Seoul metropolitan region, the latter has stayed strong around the 4 to 5 per cent viewership range.

King the Land episodes 9 and 10 ratings

Airing on July 15 and 16 respectively, episode number 9 and 10 followed a steamy kiss between Yoona and Lee Junho’s characters, Cheon Sarang and Goo Won. The interest was bound to be high for the show as the lead pairing had finally come together, with a recap of the moment being played once again. The lovey-dovey vibe of the episodes continued this week recording 10.1 per cent viewership for the 9th episode across South Korea, and 11.1 per cent in Seoul. Meanwhile, the 10th episode where the cast zoomed off to Thailand and ended with a love confession and more of lip-locking, grew slightly, coming up to 11.3 per cent across nationwide ratings and 12.3 per cent in the capital region.

See You in My 19th Life 9 and 10 ratings

The penultimate broadcast week for the fantasy romance drama starring Shin Hye Sun as Ban Ji Eum, a woman who remembers all her past 18 lives, and Ahn Bo Hyun as Moon Seo Ha, the executive director of MI Hotel's strategic planning team. The 9th episode airing garnered more eyeballs, ever so slightly rising up to 4.5 per cent in nationwide ratings and 4.7 per cent in Seoul. Meanwhile, the 10th part saw the ratings slow down, garnering 4.3 per cent in South Korea and recording a new low at 4.4 per cent viewership in Seoul. With the romance blooming for the leads who have another two episodes to figure it out, the show has seen dedicated fanship over its run. The finale is expected to gather more interest, as praise pours in for the main actors, including Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Ahn Dong Goo.

