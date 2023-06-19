King the Land and See You in My 19th Life see rise in ratings with 2nd episodes: See who was ahead this week

K-dramas King the Land and See You in My 19th Life both premiered amidst much anticipation on June 17. With the former starring Im Yoona- Lee Junho, both K-pop idol turned actors, and the latter starring Shin Hye Sun- Ahn Bo Hyun, two very versatile talents, the stakes were at an all time high for both productions. The first episodes as an interesting take off as even in the middle of mixed reviews, the audience of the shows presented a growing curiosity. Here’s how the two shows fared with the second episodes.

King the Land and See You in My 19th Life

The viewership battle has been set in place by the two romance dramas, King the Land and See You in My 19th Life. While one also dips into comedy, the other runs over fantasy elements. With the premieres it was pretty close between the two shows as See You in My 19th Life recorded 4.9 per cent Seoul ratings and 4.3 per cent nationwide ratings as opposed to King the Land’s 5.3 per cent Seoul ratings and 5.1 percent nationwide viewership. The overall interest for the Im Yoona- Lee Jun Ho seems to be more.

King the Land and See You in My 19th Life second episodes

The second episodes showed a similar incline with King the Land scoring an average of 7.5 per cent nationwide viewership alongside an impressive 8.2 per cent ratings in Seoul. The show seems to have jumped up a substantial amount from its 5.1 nationwide rating the previous day. Meanwhile, See You in My 19th Life raked in 5.5 per cent nationwide average with a 6.1 per cent Seoul rating average. This drama too showed an increased interest with its second day.

Interestingly, KBS 2TV’s family drama The Real Has Come! starring Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee in the lead roles managed to once again soar past the 20 per cent viewership mark for its nationwide ratings, scoring 20.2 per cent this week, up from its 18.1 per cent last time.

King the Land and See You in My 19th Life have a long run with each running for 16 and 12 episodes respectively. We wait to see if the tide changes its favors in the coming days.

