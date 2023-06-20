King the Land and See You in My 19th Life’s absence on Netflix India: Fans slam platform for lack of update

K-dramas King the Land and See You in My 19th Life have had the attention of fans around the two releases ever since their announcement. The two shows premiered on June 17 with a lot of buzz and have already recorded impressive ratings. In fact, following their good start, the viewership ratings rose for the second episodes with the former scoring 7.5 per cent nationwide viewership and the latter noting a 5.5 per cent nationwide average. However, the Indian audiences of the two shows have been upset. Find out why.

King the Land and See You in My 19th Life in India

India has developed quite an interest in Korean culture and especially K-dramas, with their interesting storylines, undeniable aesthetics, and visually gifted cast members. So when the avid watchers found out that King the Land and See You in My 19th Life would not premiere on Netflix on the same day as the rest of the world, they were furious. While reviews have continued to pour internationally, Netflix India shows that the Hindi dubs for See You in My 19th Life and King the Land will be available on the streaming platform from June 29 and July 13 respectively.

There has been no update from the Indian arm of the platform about why there is a delay in the airing and if there’s a reason for this. While it is not the first time that a Korean show is not airing worldwide at the same time as its premiere, this seems to be a new marketing tactic if the fans’ reactions are to be believed. Netflix India has remained silent on the same for now with no possible update being eyed in the near future. Despite having such a large demand from Indian audiences where currently 3 out of the top 10 shows are Korean (The Good Bad Mother at No. 7, Bloodhounds at No.8, and True Beauty at No.10), it is unclear as to why King the Land and See You in My 19th Life have not been released so far.

See You in My 19th Life and King the Land

The two shows run over the romance genres with the former going for a fantasy element related to past lives and a woman with a supernatural power, the other one tackles office romance with comedy. A fabulous main cast for both shows with the anticipation rising bigger than ever, it remains to be seen if Netflix India does cater to the demands quickly after all.

