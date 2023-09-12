King the Land cast reunites at 2PM concert: Ahn Se Ha poses with Lee Junho, Go Won Hee and Kim Ga Eun

King the Land cast members Lee Junho, Ahn Se Ha, Go Won Hee and Kim Ga Eun reunited at the 2PM concert. YoonA and Kim Jae Won were not seen at the venue. Actor Ahn Se Ha shared the moments captured with other cast members at the backstage of the concert. Fans rejoiced at this moment seeing the cast enjoying Lee Junho and his group's concert.

King the Land cast reunion at 2PM concert

On September 9 and 10, the K-pop group 2PM, which Lee Junho is a part of held their concert at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul. This concert series was held in order to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the group. Actor Ahn Se Ha took to Instagram on September 12 to share his time at the concert of his co-star. He was accompanied by Lee Junho, actresses Go Won Hee and Kim Ga Eun in a photograph that seemed to have been captured at the backstage of the show. The 2PM member is seen smiling brightly making the heart gesture while others also pose beside him. The cast members have given their best performances in the drama as a team.

They have also given some of the most endearing and wholesome moments together which fans and viewers have enjoyed. Fans were absolutely delighted to see this reunion of the King the Land cast members almost a month after the completion of the K-drama. Although YoonA and Kim Jae Won were not present, fans were happy to see others supporting Lee Junho on this memorable day.

About King the Land

King the Land is a romantic comedy-drama about a woman called Cheon Sa Rang (played by SNSD's YoonA) who works at one of the top hotels owned by a conglomerate called King Group. Meanwhile, Lee Junho played the role of the managing director Gu Won of the hotel and the heir of the group who fell in love with Cheon Sa Rang. It is one of the most-watched Korean dramas on Netflix this year. Fans and viewers from all over the globe tuned in to enjoy this show.

