King the Land character posters: Im Yoona and Lee Junho are polar opposites when it comes to smiling

‘King the Land’ is an upcoming JTBC drama starring Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and 2PM’s Junho in the lead roles. On May 30, the character posters for the romance show were released for the viewers giving a clear insight into the personalities of the two main characters, Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang.

King the Land Character Posters

YoonA, in the role of Cheon Sa Rang, smiles at the camera and places her two fingers next to her lips expressing her willingness to be actively welcoming at all times, in line with her character’s profession of a hotelier. Her poster, in which she is dressed for the job, reads ‘A woman who has to only smile Sarang- Im Yoona’. With very minimal makeup and accessories, she looks beautiful and ready to take over fans’ hearts once again.

Meanwhile, Junho in the role of Gu Won, is very much the opposite. Appearing chic and closed-off, wary of his surroundings, the chaebol heir is not everyone’s cup of tea. He oozes charisma with his sharp eyes staring right at the lens. Dressed neatly in a formal suit with a clean haircut, and resting his face lightly on his fingers, Gu Won looks ready to charge ahead with facts at any moment. With no relation to smiling whatsoever, his poster reads ‘A man who despises smiles Gu Won- Lee Junho’. This raises curiosity over his peculiar behavior around people who are smiling and his general wariness of them.

About King the Land

The show promises a run through the rom-com world with its two lead characters presenting a Tom and Jerry relationship. Cheon Sa Rang is an employee of King the Land VVIP business lounge which is owned by The King Group. Gu Won is the heir of the conglomerate, who gets thrown into an inheritance war. Moreover, his rapport with this bright and smiley hotelier is not very good, landing the two off to a not-so-great start. The teasers so far have shown their constant bickering and dislike of each other, which only turn into subtle moments of romance eventually.

‘King the Land’ premieres on June 17 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST).



