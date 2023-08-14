King the Land continues K-drama dominance, Lee Junho and YoonA top actor rankings in grand finale week

King the Land wraps with a resounding impact, standing as August's most buzzworthy K-drama per Good Data Corporation’s weekly rankings. Lee Junho and YoonA also lead as the most buzzworthy K-drama cast members according to the actors list. Both the lists are calculated through collecting data from various sources such as news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media encompassing ongoing and upcoming K-dramas.

King the Land is the most trending K-drama starring fan favorite cast

King the Land has dominated the charts for weeks, emerging as one of the most popular K-dramas. It has captured the hearts of fans with its engaging storyline and endearing romance. The cast has excelled in portraying the characters, earning them top spots in the actor's rankings throughout August.

The top 10 buzzworthy K-dramas in the first week of August

King the Land has secured the top spot, solidifying its status as the week's most trending K-drama and a favored pick among fans. The ongoing K-Drama The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch on tvN, the second season of the beloved hit K-Drama The Uncanny Counter, takes the second place during the first week of August, rising from the third spot in July's fourth week. Securing the third position is My Lovely Liar, which climbed from the eighth position in July's fourth week.

The fourth spot is claimed by MBC's My Dearest, a new historical drama. The fifth spot belongs to The First Responders 2, the second season of SBS' The First Responders. Explore the complete Top 10 list below:

JTBC’s King the Land tvN’s The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch tvN’s My Lovely Liar MBC’s My Dearest SBS’s The First Responders 2 TV’s Chosun Durian’s Affair KBS2’s The Real Has Come! ENA’s Not Others ENA’s Longing for You KBS2’s Woman in a Veil

The top 10 buzzworthy K-drama Actors in the first week of August

Alongside the K-dramas, the list for the actors who have generated the most buzz in the first week of August has also been released. The top spots in this list are rightfully claimed by Lee Junho, securing the first position, and YoonA, closely following in the second spot.

The third spot is secured by Namgoong Min of My Dearest, while his co-star Ahn Eun Jin lands in the 8th position on the list. The 4th position is claimed by Koo Gyo Hwan, an actor from Netflix's original show D.P.2, while his co-stars Jung Hae In and Son Suk Ku hold the 6th and 9th positions respectively.

The fifth position is held by Hwang Min hyun, the actor from the third most buzzworthy show of the top 10 K-drama list- My Dearest, while his co-star Kim So Hyun secures the 7th spot on the list. Explore the complete Top 10 list for the most buzzworthy actors of the first week of August below:

Lee Junho from King the Land YoonA from King the Land Namgoong Min from My Dearest Koo Gyo Hwan from D.P. 2 Hwang Min hyun from My Lovely Liar Jung Hae In from D.P. 2 Kim So Hyun from My Lovely Liar Ahn Eun Jin from My Dearest Son Suk Ku from D.P. 2 Kang Ki Young from The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch

