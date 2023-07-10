King the Land faces backlash for controversial Arab representation; Production team responds

JTBC’s King the Land starring Junho and YoonA recently faced backlash for disrespecting Arab culture. The controversy surrounding JTBC's drama King the Land and its alleged distortion of Arab culture has prompted a response from the production team.

King the Land’s controversy for disrespectful Arab representation

In the drama, the character Samir, an Arab prince and one of the world's wealthiest individuals, stays at the King Hotel where Gu-won and Cheon Sa Rang work. Some scenes depict Samir in a luxurious club surrounded by women, while others show him drinking alcohol and openly flirting with Cheon Sa Rang.

Foreign viewers criticized the portrayal of Samir, claiming that it reinforced stereotypes of Arab princes as playboys and that serving alcohol in the presence of a Muslim character was disrespectful to their religious beliefs. Additionally, there was controversy surrounding the casting of an Indian actor in the role of an Arab prince, suggesting a misrepresentation of Arab culture.

What does the production have to say?

In response to the backlash, the production team of 'King the Land' defended the drama, stating that all the settings, characters, regions, and place names in the show are fictional. They emphasized that there was no intention to satirize or distort any specific culture. The team assured viewers that they respect various cultures and would be more attentive to ensure that future productions do not cause any discomfort.

While the production team's statement addressed the concerns raised by viewers, it remains to be seen how the controversy will be resolved and whether further changes will be made to the drama in response to the criticism. As discussions around cultural representation in media continue to evolve, it is important for production teams to be mindful of the impact their portrayals may have on different communities and to strive for accurate and respectful representation. King the Land is a Saturday-Sunday drama that tells the story of Gu-won and Cheon Sa Rang, aiming to create a world where people can genuinely smile at the VVIP lounge King the Land.

