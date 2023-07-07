King the Land fame 2PM’s Junho to make singing comeback with solo single album CAN I

Lee Junho's transition from acting to music is eagerly anticipated by fans, both in Japan and beyond. With the release of his solo single album CAN I and his ongoing success in the drama series King the Land, Lee Junho's multifaceted talents continue to shine, promising an exciting chapter in his career as a singer.

Lee Junho's Solo Endeavors CAN I

Reports has it that Lee Junho is preparing for the release of his solo single album CAN I on August 23rd in Japan. Notably, he personally wrote the album's lyrics, highlighting his involvement in the creative process. In addition to his album release, the singer-turned actor will embark on a solo concert tour in Japan, commencing this month and building anticipation for his upcoming musical endeavors.

Having gained immense popularity in Japan through his activities with the group 2PM, Lee Junho has consistently released albums and held solo tours in the country. Last year, he captivated fans with a successful two-day concert at Tokyo's Budokan. With the ongoing success of his drama series King the Land on Netflix, where it consistently tops the daily rankings, Lee Junho's solo album release is expected to garner even greater attention and anticipation from his Japanese fans.

King the Land Achievements

Lee Junho's latest drama series, King the Land, has been a major success. It achieved remarkable viewership, with 24.5 million viewing hours, securing the top spot in the non-English TV category on Netflix's global TOP10 list. The drama's popularity in Korea is also evident, as it broke its own record by surpassing a 12% audience rating. Additionally, King the Land claimed the top spot in the topical TV-OTT integrated drama category for two consecutive weeks. Lee Junho's outstanding performance led to his first-place ranking in the topical cast category, further solidifying his position as a sought-after actor. The drama's success, coupled with Lee Junho's personal achievements and brand reputation, positions him as a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

