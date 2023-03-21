King The Land: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA looks stunning in FIRST stills as hotelier

‘King The Land’ is one of the most anticipated K-drama releases of the year thanks to its interesting storyline and star-studded cast lineup. It is no secret that the show is set on a path to success owing to the recent attention that lead stars YoonA (for ‘Big Mouth’) and Lee Junho (for ‘The Red Sleeve’) have received. Now as Cheon Sa Rang and Gu Won, they’ll be able to greet the audiences in a new light.

YoonA in King The Land

Previously, it was revealed that Girls’ Generation member YoonA who is arguably one of the best idol-turned-actors in the South Korean entertainment industry will be acting as the female lead in ‘King The Land’. On March 21, her character Cheon Sa Rang was introduced to the viewers through first character stills. They show YoonA immersed in her role of a fitting hotelier who has joined the team at King Hotel. Working in earnest, by drawing inspiration from her childhood memories of the hotel, she strives to bring the same happiness to all the customers she comes across during her job. She is diligent, beautiful and cheerful while working, lightening up any room she enters.

About King The Land

The story follows two people from two very different backgrounds as they grow close. Actor Lee Junho, who is also a member of the K-pop boy group 2PM, will act as Gu Won. His character is the heir of The King Group which is a luxury hotel conglomerate in South Korea. He unwilling becomes a part of an inheritance dispute involving his business. Gu Won comes across Cheon Sa Rang at King The Land, one of the many ventures of his company, created as a VVIP business lounge. The two start off on the wrong foot, turning things interesting. Gu Won who hates fake smiles meets Cheon Sa Rang who always has a bright smile on her face for her customers. How will their story develop into romance?

‘King The Land’ premieres in June 2023 and will be available to view on Netflix and JTBC!



