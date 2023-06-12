King The Land highlight trailer: 2PM’s Junho and SNSD’s YoonA butt heads and fall in love; Watch

JTBC’s new drama King The Land will be released on June 17. The video reveals the unusual relationship between Cheon Sarang, a multi-talented hotelier, and Gu Won, a suspicious intern who arrived by parachute. Cheon Sarang is an excellent employee who can speak both Chinese and Japanese perfectly, in contrast to Gu Won, who gets concerning looks from his colleague Noh Sang Sik (played by Ahn Se Ha) right in the beginning.

King The Land highlight trailer:

It makes people curious about how people who are on opposite sides will become a couple from their backgrounds and skills. The bloody exchange between the two was also captured in the midst of this. Cheon Sarang looks coldly at Gu Won, erasing his smile, causing a subtle tension between them when Gu Won firmly denies Cheon Sarang's words. Gu Won eventually becomes enemies with Cheon Sarang because she misunderstood him. Gu Won makes people laugh by arguing with Cheon Sarang without even trying. He warns her by saying, "Don't run into me" and "Don't be foolish," but Gu Won and Cheon Sarang continue to meet by accident. Indeed, even Gu Won sees Cheon Sarang in another man's arms and asks himself, "Why would I be jealous?"

Gu Won and Cheon Sarang:

Gu Won approaches her with a different expression than before, realizing that something was wrong with him just then as he sees her in a different light. The appeal of Gu Won, which was obscure previously, additionally begins to change Cheon Sarang step by step, invigorating interest in how the connection between the two changes as they get closer through various situations. As a result, King the Land is a standout drama because it shows the sweet relationship between the two main characters and hints at the emergence of a precious romance between two people with a luxurious hotel as the background story. Above all, the performances of Lee Jun Ho (as Gu Won) and YoonA (as Cheon Sarang), seamlessly integrated into the characters, even in the highlight video.

