King the Land Recap: Here's all there is to know about YoonA and Junho starrer with its India premiere

Name: King the Land

Premiere date: June 17th 2023 (July 13, 2023 in India)

Cast: Im Yoona, Lee Jun Ho, Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun, Kim Jae Won

Director: Im Hyun Wook

Writer: Choi Rom

Genre: Romance, Comedy

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

King the Land Plot

King the Land starring YoonA and Junho finally aired on Netflix India on July 13 after 8 episodes were released worldwide. King the Land is one of the most awaited romantic comedy K-dramas this year as it features the Senorita duo YoonA and Junho. King the Land is K-drama about a chaebol male lead Gu Won who is in line to inherit the King group played by 2PM's Junho. Meanwhile, YoonA took the lead as Cheon Sa Rang, who is the representative employee of the King Hotel. King the Land is filled with hilarious incidents and heart-fluttering moments which made viewers say that it matches the standards of rom-com dramas from the 2016 era. Cheon Sa Rang the best employee for two consecutive years got on the wrong foot of Gu Won, the managerial director of King the Land and the son of the chairman of King Group.

Opinion on King the Land so far

Cheon Sa Rang holds a two-year bachelor's degree and yet gets employed at one of the biggest hotel ventures in the country where employees are better skilled than her. She is an open-minded person who gives her all at work with utmost diligence and sincerity as she believes her honesty towards her job will bring joy to her guests at the hotel. On the other hand, Gu Won is the son of the chairman of King Group who is getting chased away from his step-sister Gu Hwa Ran played by Kim Sun Young. Gu Hwa Ran wants to claim the position of chairwoman but believes Gu Won might steal it from her. Unlike, cliched K-drama plot lines where the female lead gets bullied by the chaebol male lead for getting on his wrong side, King the Land portrayed a smooth transition from enemies at work to lovers. Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang's relationship takes a new turn which has everyone swooning over them, it is yet to see what King the Land has in store for us.

Junho and YoonA's acting in King the Land

Junho effortlessly blended with Gu Won, his character gained our attention for his narcissism and honesty which makes the drama funnier. He hates pretentious and liars but he had to deal with Cheon Sa Rang who wears a Hérmés smile as her work does not allow to show her real emotions at work. YoonA perfectly portrayed the role of a cheerful lead surpassing expectations. Cheon Sa Rang takes it upon herself to provide the best experience a guest can get at the King Hotel which has to begin with a genuine smile. From small details from the lives of people working in the hospitality industry to inheritance politics between the Chaebols, a bluntly honest yet positive male lead to a diligently sincere female lead, everything about King the Land has something meaningful to offer. Junho and YoonA's chemistry makes you look forward to the future episodes of this romantic drama.

Other Characters in King the Land

Oh, Pyeong Hwa and Gang Da Eul are best friends with Cheon Sa Rang played by Go Won Hee and Kim Ga Eun respectively. Oh, Pyeong Hwa is a flight attendant who is the only person in her to not be promoted. Lee Ro Woon (Kim Jae Won) is attracted to Oh Pyeong Hwa, his senior who has a dirty past. Meanwhile, Gang Da Eul is a saleswoman who also runs his house, in the recent episodes Gang Da Eul's relationship with her husband seemed off beat it is yet to see how her story unfolds.

