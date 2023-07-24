King the Land remains top most buzzworthy drama; Lee Junho and YoonA dominate artist rankings for 4th week

In the fourth week of June 2023, JTBC's rom-com drama King the Land continued its reign as the most buzzworthy Korean drama, maintaining its top position for the fourth consecutive week, as reported by the Good Data Corporation. Meanwhile, the lead cast Im YoonA and Lee Junho secured the top two positions on the artist rankings list. This ranking is determined by actively collecting data from various sources such as news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media platforms, focusing on both currently airing and upcoming dramas.

King the Land consistently dominated the list of dramas generating the most buzz for four consecutive weeks, signifying its strong hold on viewers' attention. The drama's well-crafted storyline and engaging performances have earned it widespread acclaim and enthusiasm across various media platforms.

In addition to the drama's success, the stars of King the Land, 2PM's Lee Junho, and Girls' Generation's YoonA remained at the forefront of the list of most buzzworthy cast members. The captivating chemistry between the lead actors, YoonA and Lee Junho, contributed significantly to the drama's popularity, further solidifying their status as the most buzzworthy Korean drama actors of the week. YoonA claimed the coveted No. 1 spot, while Lee Junho secured the No. 2 position, showcasing their immense popularity among the audience. This week's rankings saw them switch positions compared to the previous week, adding excitement to the competition.

Among the other buzzworthy dramas of the week, SBS's thriller Revenant retained its No. 2 position on the drama list, while its leads Kim Tae Ri and Oh Jung Se secured the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively, in the actor rankings.

Meanwhile, ENA's drama Lies Hidden in My Garden had a strong presence at No. 3 on the drama list during its final week on air. Its leading ladies, Lim Ji Yeon and Kim Tae Hee, ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, on the actor list, displaying their impact on the audience. Lastly, tvN's drama See You in My 19th Life maintained its position at No. 4 on the drama list, with leads Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun achieving the No. 4 and No. 10 spots, respectively, in the actor rankings.

