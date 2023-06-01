King The Land: Squid Game’s Anupam Tripathi appears in new teaser for SNSD’s YoonA, 2PM’s Junho’s drama

On June 1, JTBC released the 5th teaser for the awaited hotel romance King The Land starring SNSD’s YoonA, 2PM’s Junho and others. The drama depicts the lives of Gu Won (Junho) and Cheon Sarang (YoonA) who work in the same hotel. Gu Won is the manager of the hotel and is extremely successful, handsome and determined but one trait he doesn’t have is the ability to smile while Cheon Sarang is the smile queen of the VIP lounge as it’s her job to look friendly for the customers. These two are like oil and water initially- they can never get along on any aspect but after spending time together, they slowly fall deeply in love. The drama will be released on June 17.

The teaser starts with the awkward first encounter between Gu Won and Cheon Sarang, who are so different from one another in every way imaginable. Not at all like Gu Won, who scorns fake giggling, Cheon Sarang needs to smile regardless of whether she needs to because of the nature of her work, so a foreboding shadow is expected in the connection between the two. In particular, Gu Won harshly replied, "Don't smile," after hearing Cheon Sarang's welcome greeting, "Welcome sir," indicating to the audience that they do not get along from the first meeting. Gu Won makes her feel bad by telling her that if she smiles, she will be fired, even after Cheon Sa Rang tells her hotelier that her smile is like a uniform. The admonition of Gu Won, 'Don't phony a grin,' consistently comes and flips Cheon Sarang insides with outrage even while she is working. The words of Gu Won, who has lived like a king and is adored by everyone, settle in Cheon Sarang, who lives day by day enraged by him.

In contrast, Cheon Sarang continues to hover around Gu Won despite his warnings, causing Gu Won to become increasingly curious about her. Gu Won's eyes keep finding Cheon Sarang, which makes him laugh incredulously when Noh Sang Sik (played by Ahn Se Ha) says that anyone can see that he likes Cheon Sarang, which he strongly denies. Cheon Sarang approaches Gu Won and asks, "Will you talk to me for a moment?" as if she is aware of his emotions. Squid Game’s Anupam Tripathi also made a cameo in the teaser, making fans more curious about the story.

