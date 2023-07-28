King the Land star Lee Junho's malicious commenter fined 3 million KRW for defamation

Lee Junho sued a malicious commenter who had spread false information and spiteful comments about the King the Land actor. On July 28, It was reported that the commenter was charged with defamation and was fined 3 million Korean won. JYP Entertainment, the agency of Lee Junho also shared their statement on the protection of their artists.

Lee Junho’s Malicious commenter fined 3 million KRW

The Red Sleeve actor Lee Junho was being slandered on online community platforms with misinformation and hate comments. On July 28, JYP Entertainment revealed that the Seoul Western District Court found the person who spread malicious comments about Lee Junho guilty. The person who wrote articles and comments damaging Lee Junho's image was charged with defamation charge. The person violated the Act on Promotion of Information and Communication Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. The perpetrator was found guilty and was fined 3 million Korean won ((approximately Rs 1,92,884).

JYP Entertainment on suing Lee Junho's hater

Lee Junho's agency is prepared to take active action against people who try to defame and hurt their artists online in order to protect their rights. JYP Entertainment shared its stance on suing the perpetrator, "We are going to take stronger measures in the future by strengthening are monitoring route and also by selecting additional law firms to formally lodge complaints. We would like to express our gratitude towards fans who are always sending love and support to our artists. As the agency, we prioritize our artists' safety, protection, rights, and interests. We will do our best to mobilize all the measures available including legal sanctions against the act that interferes with us."

Seoul Western District Court on the offender

"The defendants had complaints against the victim (Lee Junho) so they posted untrue content multiple times on the online community platform. And so the defendants defamed the victim openly by stating false facts through the information and communication network with the purpose of slandering the victim.

