King The Land stars SNSD’s YoonA and 2PM’s Junho top June’s Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors once again

In June’s Most Buzzworthy Drama and Most Buzzworthy drama actors for the 4th week, obviously King The Land came out at no. 1 and Lim YoonA and Lee Junho were the top 2! Following King The Land, The Revenant, Lies Hidden In My Garden, See You In My 19th Life, My Perfect Stranger, Numbers, Delightfully Deceitful, Durian’s Affairs, Battle for Happiness and The Real Has Come form the top 10 Most Buzzworthy Dramas.

Most Buzzworthy drama actors are:

Lim YoonA

Lee Junho

Kim Tae Ri

Shin Hye Sun

Lim Ji Yeon

Kim Tae Hee

Ahn Bo Hyun

Oh Jung Se

Chun Woo Hee

Kim Myungsoo or INFINITE’s L

King The Land’s achievements:

In the Good Data Corporation survey, King the Land came in first place overall and in the TV-OTT drama topical category. The topical ranking of drama performers also placed YoonA and Lee Junho first and second, respectively. Every time Lee Junho plays Gu Won, he brings to life a new and exciting story. While simultaneously making the hearts of those who perceive him as a novice in love flutter, he reveals his tender side that is hidden beneath his rough exterior and calls for maternal love. Gu Won broke the rules of romantic comedies and bravely went ahead and asked Cheon Sarang for a dinner date in the last four episodes, making the hearts of viewers pound. He comforted her in a nonchalant tone despite the fact that there were so many people around him and he paid attention to everything she did. YoonA is driving watchers' hot responses in each episode with her exquisite visuals that can't resist the urge to go gaga for her as though she has turned into the 'Love Angel' (play on YoonA's character's name) herself. Her lovely acting skills are generating interest in the drama here, from her smile and comic side to her fluttering chemistry with Gu Won.

