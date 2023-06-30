King The Land stars SNSD’s YoonA and 2PM’s Junho top June’s Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors once again
June’s Most Buzzworthy Drama and Most Buzzworthy drama actors for the 4th week are out and King The Land as well as its main actors have topped the list once again!
June's Most Buzzworthy Drama and Most Buzzworthy drama actors are here!
-
King The Land, 2PM's Junho and SNSD's YoonA top the lists once again
In June’s Most Buzzworthy Drama and Most Buzzworthy drama actors for the 4th week, obviously King The Land came out at no. 1 and Lim YoonA and Lee Junho were the top 2! Following King The Land, The Revenant, Lies Hidden In My Garden, See You In My 19th Life, My Perfect Stranger, Numbers, Delightfully Deceitful, Durian’s Affairs, Battle for Happiness and The Real Has Come form the top 10 Most Buzzworthy Dramas.
Most Buzzworthy drama actors are:
Lim YoonA
Lee Junho
Kim Tae Ri
Shin Hye Sun
Lim Ji Yeon
Kim Tae Hee
Ahn Bo Hyun
Oh Jung Se
Chun Woo Hee
Kim Myungsoo or INFINITE’s L
King The Land’s achievements:
In the Good Data Corporation survey, King the Land came in first place overall and in the TV-OTT drama topical category. The topical ranking of drama performers also placed YoonA and Lee Junho first and second, respectively. Every time Lee Junho plays Gu Won, he brings to life a new and exciting story. While simultaneously making the hearts of those who perceive him as a novice in love flutter, he reveals his tender side that is hidden beneath his rough exterior and calls for maternal love. Gu Won broke the rules of romantic comedies and bravely went ahead and asked Cheon Sarang for a dinner date in the last four episodes, making the hearts of viewers pound. He comforted her in a nonchalant tone despite the fact that there were so many people around him and he paid attention to everything she did. YoonA is driving watchers' hot responses in each episode with her exquisite visuals that can't resist the urge to go gaga for her as though she has turned into the 'Love Angel' (play on YoonA's character's name) herself. Her lovely acting skills are generating interest in the drama here, from her smile and comic side to her fluttering chemistry with Gu Won.
