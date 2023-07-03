King the Land stars YoonA and Junho's agencies deny dating rumors; Check full response inside
The co-stars of King the Land Lee Jun Ho and YoonA were rumored to be in a relationship according to reports. Read below the response of JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment.
Girls' Generation YoonA and Lee Junho are rumored to be in a relationship even before they started working on the Kdrama King The Land. JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment, the agencies of the two co-stars Lee Jun Ho and YoonA have responded to the situation.
JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment's response
Lee Junho and Girls' Generation's YoonA were previously reported to be dating each other. According to media outlets on July 3, the King the Land co-stars were supposedly seeing each other before they started filming the show. SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment responded to the news that the two are not dating each other and that the stars are just close friends after confirming the facts regarding their artists' relationship. Following the response, it is sure that the two co-stars Lee Junho and YoonA are not seeing each other.
YoonA and Lee Junho's dating rumors
On July 3, a Korean media outlet reported that Lee Junho and YoonA have been dating each other even before King the Land happened. According to the reports earlier, Lee Junho and YoonA chose this romantic-comedy project since they were already seeing each other romantically. The reason they grew close to each other was supposedly their same career growth, as YoonA and Lee Junho both turned idols into actors. However, JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment have denied the rumors and confirmed the status of their relationship.
