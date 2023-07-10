King the Land, YoonA and Junho reign at No.1 on Buzzworthy K-dramas, actors rankings; Full list inside

2PM's Junho and Girls' Generation's YoonA's K-drama King the Land rank No. 1 once again on the weekly most buzzworthy K-dramas list as the two actors take the Top 2 spots of the most buzzworthy actors list. Following Revenant and Lies Hidden in My Garden in the Top 3. Read to find the most buzzworthy K-dramas and actors weekly list below.

Top 10 Buzzworthy K-dramas

JTBC K-drama King the Land ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive week for creating buzz the most, as it is the most spoken-about K-drama this week. On No. 2 we see SBS' Revenant which is a mystery, thriller, and horror drama starring Kim Tae Ri. Lies Hidden in My Garden took spot No. 3 with its engaging and captivating plot line. Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun's fantasy romance drama See You in My 19th Life held onto rank No. 4 this week. Following Kim Myung Soo's K-drama Numbers on rank No.5. tvN's revenge-comedy drama Delightfully Deceitful ranked No. 6, following ENA's Battle for Happiness on No. 7. Durian's Affair a time-traveling K-drama following the life of two noble women ranked No. 8. Ok Taecyeon and Won Ji An's Heartbeat made it to the 9th spot following Miraculous Brothers starring Baek Hyun Sung and Jung Woo.

Top 10 most buzzworthy Actors of the week

2PM's Junho and Girls' Generation's YoonA have the world wrapped around their fingers with their amazing chemistry which sparked dating rumors. However, the rumors turned out to be false but the actors swept the first two spots on the most buzzworthy Actors list. Following we see Revenant star Kim Tae Ri at No. 3 and her co-actor Oh Jung Se at No. 6. Lies Hidden in My Garden stars Lim Ji Yeon and Kim Tae Hee ranked at No. 4 and No. 7 respectively as both the actors continue receiving praises for their exceptional acting skills. See You in My 19th Life actors Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun ranked No. 5 and No. 8 respectively. Kim Dong Wook and Chun Woo Hee starring in the K-drama Delightfully Deceitful took the last two spots, No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Girls Generation's Taeyeon's fans vs SM Entertainment: Here's what the feud is about