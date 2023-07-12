King The Land's Arab representation controversy sees repercussions for K-drama and stars

King the Land initially received widespread acclaim from netizens, who lauded its classic romantic comedy and the involvement of two popular K-Pop idols. However, the tide turned when Prince Samir, portrayed by Anupam Tripathi, was introduced in episode 7. Fans were outraged by the disrespectful manner in which the character was depicted, leading to a firestorm of criticism.

Impact of the controversy

The negative response to the controversial episode has had a considerable impact on the show. Ratings have plummeted across various platforms, including Google, Rotten Tomatoes, and IMDb. Comment sections on Rotten Tomatoes have been flooded with disapproving remarks about the show's portrayal of Arabs. Many viewers admitted that they had previously enjoyed the series, but the introduction of Prince Samir had soured their experience. The online backlash has been so intense that numerous individuals have pledged to boycott the show until appropriate action is taken.

In addition to the declining ratings, the stars of the show have faced their share of criticism and hate. Anupam Tripathi, in particular, has borne the brunt of the vitriol, with many targeting the Indian actor for his role as Prince Samir. Meanwhile, YoonA and Junho, the K-Pop idols involved in the series, have also been subject to offensive comments on their Instagram accounts, with some viewers holding them partially responsible for the offensive episode.

Netizens come to support their stars

However, amidst the backlash, netizens have rallied to show support for Yoona and Junho, emphasizing that the blame lies with the directors and producers rather than the actors themselves. Many social media users have called for a genuine apology from JTBC and have demanded that the offensive scene be removed from the episode. As the controversy continues to simmer, the future of King The Land remains uncertain. The show's creators are under increasing pressure to address the concerns raised by viewers and take appropriate steps to rectify the situation. Whether the series can recover from this setback and regain the trust and support of its audience remains to be seen.

