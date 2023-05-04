King The Land's First teaser OUT: 2PM’s Lee Junho and SNSD’s YoonA share swoonworthy moments

2PM’s Lee Junho and SNSD’s YoonA's upcoming drama King the Land has released its first teaser, and it's already making everyone’s hearts melt. The 30-second clip shows Junho and YoonA sharing sweet moments together, leaving fans excited for the premiere.

The teaser speaking for the chemistry

Junho and YoonA's on-screen chemistry is undeniable in the first teaser for King the Land. The new teaser presents the first glimpse of Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang's butterfly-inducing chemistry. The caption “The very pair you have been waiting for!" adds to the excitement for the approaching drama.

Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang inadvertently stumble upon each other – similar to how they unexpectedly fell in love – but Gu Won quickly catches Cheon Sa Rang in his arms as they lock their eyes. The teaser concludes with Gu Won exclaiming, "This is interesting." The clip shows the two sharing a romantic moment while surrounded by beautiful scenery, making viewers eager to see more of their romantic interactions in the drama.

Fans can't wait for the premiere of King the Land

With the release of the first teaser, fans of Junho and YoonA are eagerly anticipating the premiere of King The Land. The drama is set to give us a visual treat with fantastic chemistry.

The intriguing plot of the drama

King the Land is about Gu Won (Lee Junho), a chaebol heir who cannot abide fake smiles. He meets Cheon Sa Rang (YoonA), who always has a bright smile on her face even when she doesn't want to because of the nature of her work. The two set out to find pleasant days when they may really smile brightly together. The term King the Land alludes to a VVIP business lounge, which is a hotelier's dream come true.

King The Land: Expected to be a hit

Given the popularity of both Junho and YoonA, as well as the intriguing plot of King the Land, the drama is expected to be a hit. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the drama since it was first announced, and the first teaser has only increased the hype.

Overall, the first teaser for King The Land has set the ball rolling for an exciting drama. With such a talented cast and a promising storyline, it's sure to break some records. Fans can't wait to see Junho and YoonA's on-screen chemistry and the challenges their characters will face in their relationship. Stay tuned for more updates on King The Land. The first episode of the drama is set to air on June 17.

