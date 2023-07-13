King the Land's Lee Jun Ho in talks to star as superhero in next project Cashero

Lee Jun Ho has been catching the headlines for all the right reasons and here’s one more to add to the lot. After successfully starring in multiple Korean dramas to show his versatility, he has recently become quite the rom-com star following two consecutive romantic storylines in the sageuk The Red Sleeve and the ongoing King the Land. It seems that the actor is already eyeing his next acting project much to the delight of his fans.

Lee Jun Ho to join Netflix’s Cashero?

According to reports on July 13, the 2PM member has been approached to star in the upcoming Netflix original drama named Cashero (literal translation) or Cashier. After the news of his casting was shared, Lee Jun Ho’s agency JYP Entertainment responded to them confirming that the star had received the offer and added that he is currently reviewing it. The drama is said to be based on a Korean webtoon of the same name. It will follow the story of ordinary superheroes who save those in need. The webtoon has siblings at the center of the storyline where the oldest brother loses his job but comes to realise that his power depends on the cash in his pocket.

Actor Lee Jun Ho has been approached for the role of Kang Sang Woong who will be the titular character of Cashero. A new type of superhero, Cashero’s physical strength is directly proportional to the cash he possesses.

About Lee Jun Ho

Originally a member of the boy group 2PM, Lee Jun Ho has been known for his performance in dramas like Wok of Love, Good Manager, as well as Rain or Shine. His film roles in Twenty, Homme Fatale, A Rose and A Tulip, and more are also known among fans. However, it was his portrayal of King Yi San in the tragic Korean historical drama The Red Sleeve opposite Lee Se Young, which propelled him to fame. Now playing the role of the chaebol heir Goo Won in the ongoing show King the Land, romancing Girls’ Generation member Im Yoona who embodies a hotelier named Cheon Sarang, the two have taken over the minds and screens of K-drama fans.

