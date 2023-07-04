King the Land's Lee Jun Ho, Revenant's Kim Tae Ri top actor brand reputation rankings for July; Full list here

Lee Jun Ho and Kim Tae Ri lead the brand reputation ranking list for July for Korean Drama Actors. On July 4, it was reported that Corporate Reputation Research Institute conducted research to find out the actor with the best brand reputation. The institute analyzed big data of 61,368,576 of 50 actors whose K-dramas aired between June 4 to July 4.

Top 10 Actors' Brand Reputation Rankings

Actor Lee Jun Ho took the first spot for the drama actor brand reputation, with an overall 3,310,965 value index. 2PM’s Lee Jun Ho is currently appearing in Netflix's King the Land which is rising each week with high ratings in South Korea. On No. 2 we saw actress Kim Tae Ri with a 3,159,070 value index points. Kim Tae Ri starred in Revenant which is currently airing with the highest ratings in South Korea.

Actress Kim Tae Hee took the third spot with a 3,139,139 brand reputation index, the actress is currently appearing as the main lead in the K-drama Lies Hidden in My Garden. Following Actress Lim Ji Yeon places 4th, who is co-starring with Kim Tae Hee in Lies Hidden in My Garden. Actress Shin Hye Sun placed at rank 5 with 2,440,539 brand index value points, the actress is receiving praise for her acting in the currently airing K-drama See You in My 19th Life.

We see co-stars from Dr. Romantic 3, Ahn Hyo Seop, Han Suk Kyu, and actress Lee Sung Kyung have placed at No. 6, No. 7, and No. 9 respectively. Dr. Romantic 3 which starred the three actors aired with the highest ratings in the last few weeks of June. Delightfully Deceitful' Chun Woo Hee. Kim Dong Wook took the last two spots in the top 10 list respectively. Kim Dong Wook also appeared in My Perfect Stranger which aired in June 2023. The research was conducted by three free factors community value points, media value points, and communication value points which were determined to understand the drama actor brand reputation value for July.

