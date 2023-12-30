King The Land's Lee Junho and YoonA, Lee Sung Kyung, Red Velvet's Yeri, and more win at 2023 APAN Star Awards
The 2023 APAN Star Awards, celebrating excellence in television and web drama performances, marked its ninth anniversary this year. Recognized as Korea's representative drama awards ceremony, the accolades encompass dramas and actors broadcast on public channels, cable channels, streaming services, and the web from August 2022 to October 2023. The event took place at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Jung-gu, Seoul, on December 30, 2023, featuring a competitive lineup of nominees spanning from the Excellence Award to Best Rookie.
King The Land's Lee Junho and YoonA emerged as top winners, winning in multiple categories, including Daesang (grand prize). Lee Sung Kyung, Shin Ye Eun, and Red Velvet's Yeri also made their marks through major wins. Here is a complete list of winners
Winners of 2023 APAN Star Awards
Global Star Award- 2 PM's Lee Junho for King the Land
Idol Champ OST Popularity Award- Go Your Own Way by Young Tak from Live Your Own Life
Idol Champ Best Actor Award- 2 PM's Lee Junho for King the Land
Idol Champ Best Actress Award- Girls' Generation's YoonA for King The Land
Idol Champ Best Character Award- 2 PM's Lee Junho for King the Land
Idol Champ Best Couple Award- 2 PM's Lee Junho & Girls' Generation's YoonA for King the Land
Global Creator of the Year Award- Anushka Sen, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Karimova Elina, Cassandra Bankson, Kristel Fulgar, Kika Kim
Youth Child Actor Award- Jeong Hyeon Jun for Twinkling Watermelon and See You in My 19th Life
Youth Child Actress Award- Yu Na for The Kidnapping Day
Seoul League Actors Award- Lee Sung Kyung for Dr. Romantic 3
Best Actress in a Web Drama- Red Velvet‘s Yeri for Bitch x Rich
Best Actor in a Web Drama- Choo Young Woo for Once Upon a Small Town
Outstanding Actor in a Short Drama- Joo Jong Hyuk for KBS special Do you know Ashtanga?
Outstanding Actress in a Short Drama- Shin Eun Soo for KBS special Nineteen Otters
Outstanding Actress in a Feature-Length Drama- Kim Ok Vin for Arthdal Chronicles
Outstanding Actor in a Feature-Length Drama- Son Ho Jun for The First Responders 2
Best Actress in a Feature-Length Drama- Lee Sung Kyung for Dr. Romantic 3
Best Actor in a Feature-Length Drama- Go Soo for Missing: the Other Side
Outstanding Actress in a Mid-Length Drama- Kim Seo Hyung for Pale Moon, Uhm Ji Won for Little Women
Outstanding Actor in a Mid-Length Drama- Park Hae Soo for Narco Saints, Jo Han Chul for Reborn Rich and Stealer: The Treasure Keeper
Best Actress in a Mid-Length Drama- Uhm Jung Hwa for Doctor Cha
Best Actor in a Mid-Length Drama- Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving
Best New Actor- Moon Sang Min for Under the Queen’s Umbrella, Kim Dong Hwi for Missing: The Other Side 2 and The Deal
Best New Actress- Jo A Ram Dr. Cha (Gugudan‘s Hyeyeon), Lee Han Byeol for Mask Girl
Best Actress- Shin Ye Eun for Revenge of Others and The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Yeom Hye Ran for The Uncanny Counter 2 and Mask Girl
Best Actor- Jung Suk Yong for D.P.2, Lee Dong Hwi for Big Bet
Best Manager Award- CEO Baek Chang Ju of C-JeS Studios
Best Screenwriter Award- Kang Yoon Sung for Big Bet
Best Director Award- Park In Je won for Moving
Best Picture Award- Little Women
Grand Prize (Daesang)- 2PM’s Lee Junho
