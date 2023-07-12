King the Land's production team issues formal apology for controversial representation of Arab Prince

Im Yoona and Lee Jun Ho's King the Land have been receiving love from viewers all over the world, however, middle-eastern fans were displeased by the representation of an Arab Prince played by Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi in the K-drama. Fans were disappointed to see a distinct portrayal of Arab descent. JTBC issued a formal apology in response to increasing backlash from international viewers.

An apology from the production company for 'King the Land'

"We would like to express our deep and sincere apology for causing unnecessary inconvenience to our viewers without full consideration of other valued cultures although we have no intention of caricaturing or distorting any particular country or culture in the process, It has been our sharp realization that there has been a lack of understanding, experience, and consideration for other cultures. We will do our best going forward to create content that can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of where they are from and what kind of culture they have. We will take a thorough look into the part of the video which was considered problematic, and do our best to make sure that the right measures are taken. We earnestly promise to our viewers that more care will be taken down the road so that there will be no inconvenience in viewing our content."

Arab representation in King the Land

Indian actor Anupam Tripathi made a cameo in King the Land's episode 7 as an Arab Prince. The international audience reacted negatively to Samir's portrayal, arguing that it perpetuated perceptions of Arab princes as playboys. They additionally pointed out that the usage of alcohol in the presence of a Muslim character was disrespectful to their religious views. Furthermore, an Indian actor playing the role of an Arab Prince disturbed viewers as it suggested a misrepresentation of Arab culture. Initially, JTBC responded in defense of the show saying that all the settings, characters, regions, and place names in the show are fictional, emphasizing that there was no intention to distort any specific culture. Some viewers began sending hate comments to actors involved and many even boycotted the show. This led the King the Land production team to formally apologize to the international viewers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Diva of the Deserted Island First Look OUT: Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun Bin is lonely musician