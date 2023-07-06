King The Land’s YoonA and variety show star Jun Hyun Moo return as hosts for 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards

The first MCs of the Blue Dragon Series Awards, which were held in 2022 to honor Korea's first original streaming series, were Jun Hyun Moo and Lim YoonA. At the second Blue Dragon Series Awards, the two individuals whose flawless chemistry elevated the ceremony's dignity, will meet once more to showcase their perfect chemistry.

Jun Hyun Moo and YoonA:

Jun Hyun Moo, who will also be at the Blue Dragon Series Awards this year, said that the first Blue Dragon Series Awards still had a lot of energy. However, the second awards show is coming up, and he hopes that many people will enjoy the second Blue Dragon Series Awards, a festival of streaming series content on July 19. Im YoonA, who most recently starred in the JTBC drama King the Land, stated that she is pleased to be able to present at the second Blue Dragon Series Awards after the first, and she is already looking forward to seeing the fans once more. She likewise said that she will ooze splendid and great energy through facilitating at this awards function. Jun Hyun Moo and YoonA were recognized for creating a distinctive atmosphere for the Blue Dragon Series Awards during the first ceremony. Specifically, it is said that the advancement of the two MCs impeccably paired the new endeavor to think outside the box of the current honors service. Assumptions for the second Blue Mythical serpent Series Grants are rising thanks to Jun Hyun Moo, who added weight to the honors service with his clever discourse abilities and stable hosting abilities and YoonA, who has shown an unparalleled presence by impeccably communicating the ability of a vocalist, entertainer and MC.

YoonA’s activities:

In the JTBC Saturday and Sunday show 'King the Land', YoonA assumes the part of Cheon Sarang, a hotelier at the King Hotel. YoonA not only attracts attention each week with her stunning visuals and individual styling, but she also injects life into the drama with passionate acting and a mood that shifts depending on the role of Guwon (played by Lee Junho). In the topicality category of TV-OTT drama performers announced by Good Data Corporation, YooNA held the top spot for three weeks, and King the Land also broke its own highest ratings for six consecutive weeks, ranking No. 1 in the topicality of TV-OTT dramas for two weeks in a row.

