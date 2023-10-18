KINGDOM apologizes for Quran controversy at press conference, promises to be thoughtful henceforth

KINGDOM recently addressed the Quran controversy and apologized for the same at the K-pop group's History of Kingdom: Part VII album press conference. KINGDOM was previously called out for making use of Islamic scriptures in some of their concepts for the new album. Following this, their agency decided to discard all copies from their album's first edition and reproduce them.

KINGDOM apologizes for the Quran controversy

KINGDOM recently held a showcase called JAHAN (History of Kingdom: Part VII) for their newly released seventh mini album. The Quran controversy issue was raised at the event held in Seoul. KINGDOM member Dan addressed the issue by saying that the K-pop group was midway through their North America tour at that time and got to know about the controversy through social media.

He also shared that it was completely unexpected since they were ignorant about the issue but reflected that KINGDOM's intent was not to disrespect the Islamic culture and that they were not informed enough about it. Dan further assured by sincerely apologizing to all the Muslims who might have been hurt by this action.

Further, he said that KINGDOM as a team aims to apply their own interpretation and showcase different cultures around the world through music. They will act thoughtfully when considering the concepts of their future projects and strive to prevent such misunderstandings from taking place again.

About KINGDOM's latest activities

Previously, KINGDOM made an announcement about launching the pre-orders for their upcoming album History of Kingdom: Part VII on September 21. But soon the plan was postponed when it was pointed out that the K-pop group's album cover images resembled the Islamic scripture from the Quran. In Islam, misuse of the Quran is considered a blasphemous and forbidden act where it is a state religion.

Soon after they reproduced the album again. KINGDOM's new album with the title track Coup d'Etat is out. Showcasing different cultures and skillful storytelling can be reflected as KINGDOM's signature brand in this album also.

