Kingdom: Ashin of the North turns 3; Decoding Jun Ji Hyun’s layered warrior character in zombie thriller prequel

It’s been 3 years since Jun Ji Hyun starrer Kingdom: Ashin of the North met viewers, However, all these years later, the feature remains one of the best prequels ever created and arguably the actress’ best role in her career. Today, let’s dive deeper into Jun Ji Hyun’s character as the warrior Ashin to celebrate the 3 year anniversary.

Who is Ashin of the North?

Ashin of the North unearths the origin of Netflix’s hit zombie series Kingdom. Boasting a spectacular production, showcasing world-class Korean filmmaking, this prequel feature retraces the beginning of the zombie outbreak in the Joseon era shrouded with political warfare.

Inaruguably, one of the top Korean actresses Jun Ji Hyun (known as Giana Jun in the West) takes on the titular role of Ashin of the North. She first entered the Kingdom universe at the end of the series season 2, giving viewers doubts about her identity. Is she a foe or a friend to the crown prince and his gang?

However, it was soon revealed that Ashin’s role is much bigger, carefully molded with intricate layers that connect all the themes viewers have seen so far in seasons 1 and 2 of Kingdom - from bloodlust and hunger to power and war.

The Rise of Ashin of the North

Ashin’s rise as an antagonist in the Kingdom universe lies in her wounded childhood. She grew up poor with her terminally ill mother. Her father Tahab pledged his utmost loyalty to the Joseon empire and was awaiting an official response to lead his tribe Jurchen Settlement.

During this extremely troubled time, the brave Ashin kept looking for a remedy to help her mother recover, leading her to discover the mysterious resurrection plant, hidden deep in the forbidden forest of Pyesa-Gun. Yes, she was the one who found the plant that would later bring havoc to the Joseon Crown Prince’s Kingdom.

Despite being warned about its aftermath, Ashin went back to the forest to collect the flowers for her ailing mother. She returned to a village painted with fresh blood, slaughtered bodies everywhere, her families and friends all gone. An angry and devested Ashin vowed revenge and used the resurrection flower to ‘zombify’ her people’s remains.

Upon learning more about the massacre, she asked help from Joseon’s Deputy Commander, with whom His father pledged loyalty. Taking pity on her, the Joseon minister allows her to stay and grow up in the camp. In the following years, despite many obstacles, Ashin kept her aim straight - vengeance against the Pajeowi people, who took away her home.

Betrayal, Blood, and more - Ashin of the North sets out to seek revenge

Years later, Ashin transforms into a woman, wise with archery skills and courage. She sets out on a perilous expedition, scarred with her family’s blood. During her journey, she finds her father Tahab, who has been branded as a traitor by the same people who annihilated her village. But this brief meet fetches her a must-needed clue.

Ashin learns that the commander Chi Rok was in fact the villain, who scapegoated her people. Angrier than ever, the warrior woman turns everyone into zombies in the outpost and manages to survive alone.

However, she had bigger plans in her mind, plans that would become the fall of the Joseon empire. When feeding her people-turned zombies wasn’t enough, Ashin transformed into a mysterious merchant, who sells the resurrection plant to the Riyal physician. When the Joseon King dies of smallpox, the physician uses the remedy to resurrect him. Thus begins the Kingdom series.

Ashin of the North is the most crucial point that connects the unanswered questions remaining in seasons 1 and 2 of Kingdom and it also sets to backdrop for season 3.

