KINGDOM confirms comeback with 3rd mini album 'History Of Kingdom: Part III. IVAN' to release on THIS date

KINGMAKERS, some good news coming your way. On September 23 at midnight KST, GF Entertainment uploaded a mysterious photo on KINGDOM's official Twitter page. Along with the photo, the agency revealed, "On October 21, KINGDOM will be having a comeback with their 3rd mini album 'History of Kingdom': Part 3. Ivan'.

In the teaser photo revealed, we can see a crown that is shining beautifully, yet somehow exudes dark vibes, raising curiosity about KINGDOM's upcoming album! In addition, a glimpse of KINGDOM's new logo can be seen at the left bottom corner garnering the audience's attention. The main 'king' character for this new album is member Ivan. Many look forward to Ivan and KINGDOM's story that will unfold in their new mini-album. KINGDOM's upcoming album release marks a speedy comeback, just three months after their previous album release.

You can check out the concept photo below:

KINGDOM is a rookie boy group consisting of members Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Jahan and Chiwoo. Each member represents a different king in history. They debuted on February 18, 2021, with their first mini-album 'History of Kingdom: Part I. Arthur.' On July 1, the talented boy group marked their first comeback by releasing their second mini-album, 'History of Kingdom: Part II. Chiwoo'. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

